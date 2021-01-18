GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health announced that it will open a "high-volume community COVID-19 vaccine center" in Greenville beginning today, Jan. 18.
The vaccine site will administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only at 1 Kmart Plaza, across from Greenville Memorial Hospital.
The vaccination site will be inside the former Kmart building and will be open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Once it opens, officials said all community appointments from Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital will be transferred to this site.
This vaccine site will be by appointment only and can be schuedlued via www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine or by phone at 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762. On Sunday, Prisma noted that community appointments from Greenville Memorial Hospital have been transferred to this site. Eligible individuals must have their appointment through the CDC's Vaccine Administration Management system (VAMS) with a QR code that must be brought with them to be vaccinated.
Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health Chief Ambulatory Medical Officer and co-chair of the health system’s vaccine task force, says, "we have requested 58,000 for next week but we are not sure that we will receive what we need. Based on the current demand and current supply of vaccines coupled with next week Tuesday shipment, we will run out of vaccines next week if we do not receive additional inventory.
She also says that "South Carolina has the lowest vaccine allocation of all 50 states when you look at vaccine allotment per 100 people. South Carolina only gets about 6166 doses per 100,000 people. That is the lowest in the country. Georgia is getting 9456 per 100,000 while North Carolina is getting 8124. Alaska has the highest interestingly at 20,433 Per 100,000. Please lend your voice to ask our government officials to ensure vaccines supply for South Carolina."
They hope to administer 4 times the amount of vaccines here going from 25-hundred a day to 10 thousand.
"Whatever we receive, we administer because there is someone in line with an appointment scheduled that needs it. That is before we ramp up vaccination from the 2500 from just yesterday to 10,000 goal for next Friday. We have plenty, plenty of staffing to make sure that the 10,000 vaccines go into the arms of individuals who are seeking this COVID-19 vaccine," Dr. Saccocio says.
Even with that they say they are ready to distribute every vaccine that they receive --- they have nearly 80,000 people ready to be vaccinated and even more are signing up here online or by calling this number, 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762).
"We certainly don’t want to be sitting around idle waiting for vaccines for our two large scale vaccination centers. We are at real risk for that happening in the next several days. To be clear PRISMA health is ready to vaccinate large numbers of people who are eligible," Dr. Saccocios says.
Right now they say that in comparison to other state, South Carolina has the lowest vaccine allocation rate, despite the large interest shown and they need your help.
Dr. Saccocios says, "please lend your voice to ask our government officials to ensure vaccines supply for South Carolina"
There are resources on line that can help you create an email if you need assistance.
If you have any trouble enrolling or registering for an appointment, contact the CDC Help Desk at 833-957-1100 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or email VAMSHELP@cdc.gov.
Plan for your appointment to take around 30 minutes. Please be sure to do the following:
- Bring identification, such as a driver’s license
- If you are a healthcare worker, you must bring credentials proving your phase 1a status
- Do not bring companions unless you need physical assistance
Once you receive your first dose, the VAMS system will send you reminders about your follow up dose. Following your second dose, you will have the opportunity to download and print a certificate of completion.
Other resources
S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control
https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine-faqs
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html
They say it is imperative that you don't call the hospital or your doctors office, but instead the number dedicated to this vaccine distribution effort.
