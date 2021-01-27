GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health announced the hospital system has partnered with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the South Carolina National Guard, DHEC, and the South Carolina Hospital Association to create Regional COVID-19 Recovery Units – essentially, shared recovery units to help serve hospitals during a surge.
One of the new two units is based in Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital and the other is at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter. Prisma said both are available for any hospital in the state to transfer patients to help alleviate capacity challenges. The two recovery units will care for lower acuity COVID-19 patients who are not yet ready for discharge and still need inpatient care.
The Laurens site opened on Monday and the Sumter site opened Wednesday.
Prisma said shifting patients to these dedicated regional recovery units will help free up ICU beds and staffing for other patients in need of higher acuity care.
“Prisma Health has been working closely with our state partners to develop a unique and cost-efficient model for shared alternate care sites for areas of the state with the greatest need,” said Dr. Karen Lommel, the Prisma Health physician lead for the innovative Regional COVID-19 Recovery Units plan, in a news release.
“This is not just about providing surge beds for COVID-19 patients. We also need to work together to ensure that all healthcare systems are able to continue providing all of the levels of care needed for our communities – both emergency and preventive care – without overwhelming their systems. We are exceptionally grateful for the support of our state partners to help all of our hospitals continue to provide exceptional care. While the vaccine is indeed the light at the end of the tunnel, people need to realize we’ve still got a lot of tunnel ahead of us,” added Lommel.
Prisma said approximately 125 nurses, respiratory therapists, clinicians and support personnel, in addition to about 20 National Guardsmen will provide patient care at the Regional Recovery Units.
