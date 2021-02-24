GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After administering 258 first-dose vaccinations over the weekend at pilot mobile vaccination clinics over the weekend, Prisma Health announced Wednesday they were working to deploy three Mobile Health Clinic vehicles in the Upstate.
Prisma said the Mobile Health Clinics are custom-equipped RV-type vehicles that are staffed by medical professionals.
The hospital system plans to get those vehicles into action in rural and underserved areas, especially as vaccine eligibility widens to more age groups in the coming months.
“Our team is ready and our trusted community partners, those organizations who intimately know the challenges facing their local residents and whole neighborhoods, are so important in this collaborative effort," said Dr. Kerry Sease, Prisma Health physician and COVID-19 mobile operations leader, in a news release. "They will serve as our host sites and help us specifically reach those who are vulnerable, eligible and ready to get vaccinated.”
Sease said in a virtual news conference Wednesday that community partners will host the mobile clinics and those community partners will communicate the registration information with people in those areas.
Sease said the next mobile event will take place on March 6.
The mobile units will return to the same locations three weeks after the first visit to administer second doses. The mobile units will be using Pfizer vaccine.
