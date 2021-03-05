GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health’s Dr. Saria Saccocio announced Friday that the hospital system had received its first doses of the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine and plan to allocate those doses to homebound and homeless people in the state.
Saccocio said the hospital system has received 600 doses of the new vaccine and are expecting 1,200 in total. She asked that people not call the hospital system asking where that Janssen vaccine is available, as those doses have already been earmarked for homeless people, homebound residents, and employers with high vulnerabilities.
As Phase 1B of vaccinations begins, Saccocio said the supply of vaccine available to the health system remains the biggest issue. The health system requested 55,000 doses for the current week, but only received 18,000. Currently, Prisma is only using the Pfizer vaccine at its mass vaccine clinics.
Saccocio advised anyone who wishes to get a vaccine through Prisma Health to setup a MyChart account. People who are in Phase 1B should be able to begin making appointments using the MyChart system after around 8 a.m. on Monday.
Additional first-dose appointments will not open until Prisma receives confirmation that they will have enough vaccine doses to administer those doses.
Saccocio said Prisma is also partnering with six SC school districts to vaccinate teachers and school staff members, including Anderson District 1, Laurens 55, Oconee, Pickens, and the Governor’s School for Arts & Humanities.
