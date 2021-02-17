GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health said Wednesday that Upstate vaccination sites have vaccine supply for Thursday and plan to operate for their regular scheduled hours.
Prisma said people can find vaccination site hours and vaccine availability at www.PrismaHealth.org/vaccine or call 833-2PRISMA.
"We encourage everyone to continue to check the website for real-time updates," Prisma spokesperson Sandy Dees said in a news release.
Dess said all Upstate COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be closed Thursday due to the weather. For a complete list of COVID-19 testing sites, click here.
