GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Prisma Health said Thursday that the emergency department at North Greenville Hospital will be permanently closed.
Officials said the emergency department had been temporarily closed since April 5 as a result of Prisma Health transitioning the North Greenville Hospital into its main inpatient facility for COVID-19 patients. Before that, officials said the emergency department had been significantly under-utilized.
“As we reviewed community use of the overall hospital, we realized that the overwhelming need in the Travelers Rest community was for additional primary care options which could provide better on-going care for that vibrant community and also help make significant inroads for additional preventive care,” said Dr. C. Wendell James, chief clinical officer for Prisma Health in the Upstate, in a news release.
Prisma Health already opened a new walk-in clinic over the summer in a building adjacent to the hospital, and it has a full-time physician and nurse practitioner. Officials said additional providers will be added when the need arises.
The North Greenville campus will continue to provide extensive diagnostic services, including mammography, MRI, CT and other laboratory services, officials said.
“Prisma Health remains committed to meeting the medical needs of the North Greenville community in a manner that provides quality, accessible and affordable care,” James added. “Our goal is to improve the overall health of our communities, and managing primary-care needs like chronic disease management is a major component of that. Given the low use of the North Greenville emergency department and the proximity of other nearby emergency departments, this is a step to be smarter about how we provide care – and, hopefully, with this new clinic, we can make more of a long-term patient impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.