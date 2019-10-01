EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An Easley man is getting a lot of attention for a sign he put in his driveway warning drug dealers, hookers and pimps not to park on his property.
Michael Miller has complained to police and city leaders plenty of times about the traffic moving in and out of his next-door neighbor’s home.
The tall; yellow, black and red sign is the talk of Easley. One that many feels is a great idea.
Miller has lived on North A Street for seven months now. For the short time, he describes to risky behavior happening close to his home as worrisome.
“When I’m at work I worry about my family’s safety,” Miller said.
Miller told FOX Carolina he called the police multiple times about what’s going on. He’s aware of the sign and also confirmed some of the complaints are true.
We reached out to Easley Police Chief Tim Tollison to find out more about what was going on in the neighborhood. Here’s the statement he released: “We are familiar with the complaints from the homeowner who placed the sign. The Easley Police Department does take the concerns of adjoining neighbors seriously and is working to address the issue. Some of the complaints about the home have turned out to be valid. Easley Police have stopped and charged numerous people coming from the house, charged the resident of the home with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, which he is currently out on bond for this charge. Two other individuals have also been charged for selling illegal narcotics inside the home as well. It is certainly understandable of neighbors’ taking issue with the time table, however, the police department must work within the confines of the law.”
The property in question is a rental. We reached out to the property owner, William Henderson, to see if he was aware of the allegations. However, he was under the impression of things being different.
Here’s the statement Henderson released: We have a disabled veteran that lives at that property who served his country proudly. As I know and what has been told to me he has not committed any crimes, nor has he been arrested at the north A property. I am not one to jump on a man when he is down and I will not do it to this young man. Yes, he has had some substance abuse problems since coming home from the war, and he has battled those demons each and every day. If there were drugs and prostitution going on as the police officer said, why have they not arrested anyone at the home for that , according to them they have checked several times. Why would anyone want to put a veteran in a false and negative light? This is what he gets for serving his country. Today is a sad day. God bless this great country.”
