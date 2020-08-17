Raleigh, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, when nearly all public schools, grades K-12, in North Carolina were set to begin class, those learning at home were experiencing a problem.
Officials with N.C. Public Schools say a statewide sign-in issue with the NCEdCloud platform prevented many students and staff from being able to access remote learning tools.
Asheville City Schools, Henderson County and Rutherford County School districts all reported similar issues with the NCEdCloud platform.
Shortly before 11 a.m., officials say the problem was resolved and users were now able to access the Home Base Application.
The cause of the sign-in issue is still being investigated by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the vendor providing the online learning portal.
The Associated Press reports about two-thirds of the 1.5 million public school students in the state chose full-time remote learning.
Gov. Roy Cooper's plan also gave school boards options to hold in-person instruction with strict social distancing or provide a mix.
