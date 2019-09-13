CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Disney has begun production of a film inspired by the story of former Clemson student-athlete Ray Ray McElrathbey, who adopted his younger brother Fahmarr while a member of the football program in 2006.

Production of a Walt Disney Pictures movie titled “Safety” is scheduled to occur on the Clemson University main campus from September 14-23, including at halftime of the football team’s game against Charlotte on Sept. 21.

Through next week, production is scheduled to take place at various campus locations, which may result in periodic parking or building unavailability. Scenes are scheduled for Carillon Gardens, inside the Cooper Library and near the reflection pond.

Temporary closures within these areas are expected, and detailed dates for impacted areas are listed below. Additionally, parking Services has set up this page to detail parking impacts.

On Sept. 21, fans are encouraged to keep the stadium filled at halftime, as the production runs a few plays for scenes that will appear in the movie. Filming will commence as soon as halftime begins.

Producers are also searching for extras for the movie.