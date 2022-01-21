GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Professional bull riding (PBR) is back in Greenville this weekend for the third time in PBR history.
The Pendleton Whisky Tour will buck into Greenville Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the PBR Greenville Invitational. The event will start at 7 p.m.
Organizers said, "For one night only, some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s rankest bovine athletes in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness."
We're told 40 competing riders will attempt one bull each in round 1. Following the opening round, the Top 10 will then advance to the championship round where they will attempt one final bull, all in an effort to be crowned the event champion.
Click here to purchase tickets.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg County home destroyed in overnight fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.