GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - When snow falls and sticks and ice turns roads into rinks, drivers could find themselves in trouble.
"We teach drivers everyday of all skill levels from teens, all the way through adults, and our M schools about how to control cars," Derek Leonard said.
He's a professional driver and an instructor at BMW Performance Center. He says control is key.
"We are the home of high-performance driving for BMW here in America," Leonard said.
Students at the center learn learn how to become safer drivers.
"We have educational modules on high-speed lane changes, skid control, slide control, over steer, under steer, emergency braking, interstate braking," Leonard said.
He says when some drivers get behind the wheel during winter weather they can become to confident when they hit an icy patch.
"You don't want to stab the gas or the brake. You don't want big fast steering corrections. You want soft inputs to the wheels and the pedals," Leonard said.
He says if drivers lose control they should turn their wheels in the direction of the skid.
"For instance if the rear end is trying to pass you on the right, you need to steer to the right," Leonard said.
"If the car starts to rotate if it starts to slide you want to steer into the direction of the skid. I steer right and then back to the left- that is steering back into the skid."
Leonard says it's the safesty way to try and prevent a dangerous spinout.
