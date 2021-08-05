SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Project Lifesaver- Spartanburg County is a rescue program designed to help "at risk" individuals who are prone to wandering, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Officials say the primary mission for Project Lifesaver is to provide quick response to those who are in need and to reduce potential injury for adults and children.
Each client is given a transmitter that has an individualized frequency assigned to it that will be attached to their name in the database, officials say. If reported properly to 911, the average time of locating is 30 minutes. So far, over 3,800 clients have been rescued.
The sheriff's office says their goal is to provide the service as a took for the community without any out-of-pocket expenses due to every family not being able to provide this service for their loved ones.
The start up cost is $325, then battery and band changes several times a year. Deputies mentioned that it is a cost effective program because it reduces the time, money, and manpower needed for search and rescue missing involving a wandering individual.
To set up a screening and see if your loved one qualifies, call 864-503-4576.
The sheriff's office also mentioned that three will be a fundraiser held on Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. to help offset the cost of the program. It will be held at the Upward Star Center Turf Field. Call 864-809-7368 with any questions.
