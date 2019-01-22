CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) It's not the first time crime tape surrounded The Sugar Shack nightclub in Gaffney, but it's the first time someone lost their life here.
“It’s been a tragic lost," Albert Stevens said.
He doesn't own The Sugar Shack club, but he does own the building and the property.
“I was sleeping in the house, my brother shows up and he says 'Did you hear what happened at the bar?'"
Investigators say someone fired shots inside and outside the club. They say Montreal McMullins got hit and died.
“We won’t stop until we get them," Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said.
Mueller wants the club shutdown and calls it a nuisance, but he says a judge would have to make a decision about a shutdown.
“We can clearly show that there’s a pattern, but that process takes six months- maybe even a year," Mueller said.
Last year, investigators responded to several calls for 13 fights and several shootings.
“In July we had the first individual that was struck and 10 cars with more than 60 something rounds being fired in the parking area," Mueller said.
He says another shootinig took place in December and the most recent one ended in McMullins' death. Mueller said he's looking into the suspension process of The Sugar Shack owner's alcohol license.
“We have to look at working with the Department of Revenue who issues their licenses to sale alcohol," Mueller said.
However, Stevens, the owner of the property has taken the first step and says he talked to the club owner.
“We sat down and talked about it- mutual decision was it’s time to end that bar and I did. I terminated it," Stevens said.
He says the property won't ever be a nightclub again.
“I give my condolences to the family," Stevens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.