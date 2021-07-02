COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus. That's something researchers have said can be accelerated when the virus spreads among animals. The bill introduced this week is an effort from two House members — Connecticut Democrat Rosa DeLauro and South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace. It would prohibit the import, export, transport, sale or purchase of mink in the United States. Researchers say the spread of COVID-19 among animals could speed up the number of mutations in the virus before it potentially jumps back to people.
