FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus, something researchers have said can be accelerated when the virus spreads among animals. The bill introduced this week is an effort from Reps. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C. It would prohibit the import, export, transport, sale or purchase of mink in the United States. (Al Drago/Pool Photo via AP, File)