GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A bill has been introduced in the South Carolina House that would penalize and even send someone to jail if they ask the COVID-19 vaccination status of a person before entering their public, nonprofit or private entity.
The bill would make it a misdemeanor if the person were found guilty and they would be fined no more than $14,000 or put in jail for no more than one year, or both.
The bill is already in committee after being introduced on the House floor.
The bill is sponsored by Representatives Mike Burns of Taylors, Patrick Haddon of Greenville, Steven Long of Boiling Springs and Bill Chumley of Spartanburg.
There is no way the "you can't ask someone their vaccine status" bill would be allowed. This IS The United States of America. You can ask anyone any darn thing you want! We have free speech here. That being said, it should be illegal to not allow people into places depending on their status. That is discrimination. Honestly, it's private information. Anyone can ask. But, you should never be required to answer or be shunned from a business.
