GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Shannon Hinrichs says she never give up her family’s land. But after receiving a certified letter in September, she says she’s facing the possibility against her will.
Proposed natural gas pipeline in northern Greenville County has residents concerned
“It feels like we have no rights,” she said. “It feels like they can just come in and take land that we have owned for over 100 years, do whatever they want.”
Piedmont natural gas once about half her land as a potential site for their new pipeline. It could run from Taylors up Highway 290 Travelers rest near Highway 25.
If people like Shannon don’t agree to sell their land, the company could still and exit through eminent domain. That’s why she and several others have organized a committee to fight.
“I have called the governors office, I have called the lieutenant governors office,” Hinrichs said.
“We want everybody in this community who got a let her to get on board,” she added. “We believe that we can really shut this thing down.”
In a statement, Piedmont says they have consulted with environmental groups and local government in good faith, and that their final plan and to ensure minimal damage on homeowners. They say that it’s all about rapid growth in the area, and that they need more pressure to power more homes.
“Well I want to see where the route is going,” said Joe Dill, councilman for Greenville County‘s district 17. “And I think the property owners need to see as well,“ he added.
Dill says he sees both sides, but that remains to be seen whether Piedmont will make an effort to bring community members into the discussion.
“It concerns me a lot,” he said. “Anytime I have to give somebody an easement through my property, that means I can’t use that land.”
He says the fight ahead could be a long one.
“Knowing some of the property owners, it’s going to get ugly, if Piedmont Natural is not willing to bring them in to understand what they’re trying to do.”
Right now there is no word on when a stakeholder meeting could be held, during which Piedmont could present the final plan for their pipeline. The company does want to stress that they are still surveying several sites and getting feedback in the early stages of planning. Meanwhile, residents like Shannon say they have already hired legal representation.
Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
