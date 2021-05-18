ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina district attorney says the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by sheriff's deputies in April was justified.
District Attorney Andrew Womble made the announcement Tuesday after reviewing the results of a State Bureau of Investigation probe of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. Womble said deputies clearly identified themselves to Brown, who refused orders to stop and drove his car directly at one of the officers.
Womble said Brown's actions caused deputies to believe it was necessary to use deadly force. He said the first shot fired at Brown's car went through the front windshield, not the back as was previously reported.
