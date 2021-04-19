INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former employee who fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis never appeared before a judge for a hearing under Indiana’s “red flag” law. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Monday that authorities did not seek such a hearing because they did not have enough time under the law’s restrictions to definitively demonstrate Brandon Scott Hole’s propensity for suicidal thoughts. The law allows police or courts to seize guns from people who show warning signs of violence. Police seized a pump-action shotgun from Brandon Scott Hole in March 2020. They responded to the home after his mother called police to say her son might commit “suicide by cop."
Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn't have 'red flag' hearing
