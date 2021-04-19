APTOPIX FedEx Shooting Indianapolis

A body is taken from the scene where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis, Friday, April 16, 2021. A gunman killed several people and wounded others before taking his own life in a late-night attack at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis airport, police said. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former employee who fatally shot eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis never appeared before a judge for a hearing under Indiana’s “red flag” law. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Monday that authorities did not seek such a hearing because they did not have enough time under the law’s restrictions to definitively demonstrate Brandon Scott Hole’s propensity for suicidal thoughts. The law allows police or courts to seize guns from people who show warning signs of violence. Police seized a pump-action shotgun from Brandon Scott Hole in March 2020. They responded to the home after his mother called police to say her son might commit “suicide by cop."

