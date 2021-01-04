PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor says a Wisconsin pharmacist told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he felt the medicine wasn't safe.
Police in Grafton, about 20 miles north of Milwaukee, arrested the Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist last week following an investigation into the 57 spoiled vials of the Moderna vaccine.
Officials say the vials contained enough doses to inoculate more than 500 people. Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol said during a virtual hearing Monday that the pharmacist had formed a belief that the vaccine was unsafe.
