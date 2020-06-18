GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Protesters descended upon the Greenwood County Courthouse on Thursday to demand the removal of a Confederate monument.
About a dozen demonstraters called for it to be removed, saying it is a monument to racism and trauma faced by black Americans in history.
This isn't the first time the monument has been in the spotlight. The issue came back up in 2018.
The manager and attorney for Greenwood County both say the monument is protected by South Carolina's Heritage Act, which protects Confederate monuments. That act has come under scrutiny amidst the national climate after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, Rayshard Brooks, and Ahmaud Arbery.
The monument is located on the south side of the court house.
