GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Members of the activist groups Black Lives Matter and Fighting Injustice Together held a protest outside a restaurant that has operated in Greenville for more than seven decades on Monday, after social media posts from the restaurant’s owner sparked outrage.
Protesters gathered outside Tanner’s Big Orange on Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Monday morning with picket signs.
Tanner’s owner, John Zeller, said in an interview on Monday that he regretted some of what he had posted on social media and that he let his emotions control him.
Zeller also said that the reaction to the social media posts was a learning experience and he understands why people are angry, but Zeller said he is not a racist.
The post that initially started the outrage was about “how white people should not bow down” to the Black Lives Matter movement, Zeller said. The restaurateur said he now regrets that post.
Zeller said he still stands by some of his recent posts on social media, ones that reference “black on black” crime statistics and that “all lives matter.”
Protesters outside the restaurant on Monday chanted “Black Lives Matter, too” and carried signs calling Zeller a “racist pig” and urging people not to patronize the restaurant with “black dollars.”
Zeller said he has reached out to African American religious leaders to discuss the issue with them. Zellers also spoke to FIT founder Bruce Wilson during the protest.
