HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) – A group of parents and some students gathered outside the Anderson County School District Two office on Friday afternoon.
A school board member confirmed Superintendent Dr. Richard Rosenberger was placed on administrative leave but the board has not yet provided any additional details about what prompted this.
An organizer of the protest sent messages on Facebook urging participants to make signs and follow social distancing guidelines.
The protesters said they want Rosenberger to be the one handing out diplomas to the Class of 2020.
