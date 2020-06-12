NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- Governor Roy Cooper held a press conference to update residents on the fight against COVID-19 on Friday.
During the press conference on June 12, Governor Cooper confirmed 1768 new cases today, a new high for coronavirus case numbers.
This brings the total of confirmed cases to 41,249, including 1,092 deaths.
Health officials say that daily testing has been tripled in an effort to control the surge. Over the last month, testing numbers have gone from around 5,000 a day to 15,000 a day.
In total, over 500,000 have been tested in North Carolina.
Government and health officials urge those attending mass gatherings, such as protests to get tested in case they have been exposed.
Daily updates on coronavirus testing and response, can be found here.
