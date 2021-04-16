ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The city of Asheville released a statement on Friday regarding the arrest of protesters at a homeless encampment at Aston Park which had been given a seven day notice to those illegally camped at the site.
The city says that those at the site who experienced homelessness were given shelter at a Red Roof Inn. A group of tents arrested by protesters remained on site after the people experiencing homeless had already accepted shelter at the motel, according to the statement.
The release says that protesters obstructed attempts by staff from the City to remove the new tents and were informed that they would be arrested.
Three individuals were arrested during the incident.
