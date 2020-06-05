(FOX Carolina) - For another day, protestors took to the streets in our area, calling for justice in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Floyd's death after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes has sparked international outrage, prompting protests across all 50 states and in nearly 30 countries. The protests have also called for justice in the cases of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and others.
In Spartanburg County, two protests took place: one in Boiling Springs and one at USC Upstate. In Boiling Springs, we heard from former NFL player Landon Cohen, who says seeing a diverse crowd is enlightening.
"Everywhere I went I always stook my Spartanburg roots with me. And just looking behind me seeing mixed race, different classes, all that stuff together for one common goal, that's teamwork," he said.
We also caught up with Paul Mack, who said the protests call out injustices against black people, but also widens the scope to anyone.
"We're doing it for everybody that's lost their life to police violence," he told us.
In Union County, a peaceful demonstration saw the Union County Sheriff's Office join with those calling for justice. Kiana Brown organized the demonstration, and she says the deputies' presence and support sends a clear message.
“It made me emotional because they were being so supportive and positive with us. A lot of people don’t get to see that,” she told us.
“What happened in Minneapolis is not tolerable in any form of law enforcement and any law enforcement official will tell you what happened there should never have happened. What we’re trying to do today is tell our community that’s not what we’re going to do here. That’s not how we conduct business in our county," he told us.
Up in the mountains of western North Carolina, another night of protests in Asheville also remained peaceful. During this demonstration, attendees ate a birthday cake; today would have been Breonna Taylor's birthday. She was killed by plainclothes police officers in Louisville, Kentucky who served a no-knock warrant on her home on March 13.
Zeena Abdul Karim joined the protests today, and said today was the perfect day for her to speak up.
"I live in the Brevard area and it's a very conservative area and being there I felt trapped as a black woman, I felt exhausted and terrified. But I'm glad that this is here so that we can organize and take action," she told us.
London Newton said today's protests seem to feel different than other moments in history, such as during the Civil War.
"It's America coming together and fighting for black people collectively. It's a really beautiful thing and I think that difference is going to be the reason we actually get some real structural change this time," said Newton.
We also caught up with Sean Dean, who set up a table to pass out free pizza slices to those protesting. He told us those making their voices heard needed to keep going, and he was happy to give them that fuel.
"They are humans just like we are. Everyone needs the same equal rights just as we have. It's impacting everybody or at least it should be impacting everybody. So we are looking at different ways of giving back and this is ours," he told us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.