Psychologist shares how to prepare virtual students for in-person learning
- Tresia Bowles
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As the Spring semester comes to a close, some parents who chose virtual learning for their kids are preparing to make a hard decision: to continue online learning or allow your child to return to school in person.
Vive psychologist Dr. Brittany Rudy is sharing how you can prepare your children to return to school.
Erin Elmore is a mother of two sons. Her oldest had to start kindergarten during the pandemic. She decided to homeschool him.
"That's where you learn the fundamentals of reading and early math. And I just didn't want him to fall behind," Elmore said.
She decided to allow him to go to school in person this fall. She says with teachers being vaccinated and us knowing more about how the coronavirus works eased her mind.
However, her children have mixed feelings.
"I think with Ripley, he's going to first grade, I think it's just a lot of unknowns. And he's comfortable at home. So, he's just a little bit hesitant, I would say, about going back," said Elmore.
Rudy says with the new changes approaching, such as different formatting, structure, and routines; the uncertainty can be scary or challenging for your little ones.
To cope, she says structure, routine, and discussing your child's concerns can help.
"If they are experiencing increased stress, talking to them about, what's their plan for the next day? What can they do to help themselves feel better? And knowing that time itself is the biggest thing you can do for adjustment," Rudy says.
Rudy says parents can utilize the summertime to get their children ready. She says, first, stay on top of summer work, but give your children lots of breaks to enjoy the season
Rudy says many children didn't see their friends and peers as much, so summer can be used to re-socialize.
"Lots of kids, this year, really weren't able to connect with their friends in the same way," Rudy said, "So, the summer is a really great opportunity for intentional playdates or with older kids hanging out maybe engaging in summer camps."
Rudy says if you notice some separation anxiety already, Rudy says to start spending some time away from your kids with, say, a trip to the grocery store.
Eventually, when school starts, you begin a regimen of waking them up at the same time every day, having breakfast, setting a play time, etc., Rudy says.
Once school starts back, students may deal with stress and anxiety. Rudy says be sure to give them time to adjust.
She suggests talking to them about plans for the next day. Help them come up with solutions. And it's OK if you don't have all the answers.
Rudy adds if the anxiety becomes chronic, lasting several weeks into the school year, or there's withdrawal, sadness, or tears in the mornings, it may be time to seek help from a mental health professional.
Elmore says she has a plan for summer activities. She's confident her boys will be fine in first grade and pre-school.
"I know he'll do great. I know he'll like making friends and being in a school setting." Elmore said, "I enjoyed the home schooling, but I'm ready to have my kids go back to school."
Be sure to check your student's school deadlines to sign them up for in-person, hybrid, or virtual learning in time.
Tresia Bowles
