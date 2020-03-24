ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Administrator confirmed a worker at the Anderson Regional Airport tested positive for coronavirus, prompting changes at the airport.
The county said there will be no public entry allowed into the terminal or maintenance shops until further notice.
Aircraft fueling services will remain available and people who need AVGAS will be able to use the airport’s self-service pump. People needing jet fuel can call 864-964-5656 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for service.
Access to private hangars will remain unrestricted.
Aircraft travel using the airport runways will also remain unrestricted.
Officials said airport administrative staff are working remotely and will return all phone calls, emails, and other communications.
These changes will remain in effect until further notice.
