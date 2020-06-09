Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the Department of Health and Enviornmental Control (DHEC) released a statement with other public health officials on the importance of continuing to social distance.
Health officials say the practice of social distancing and wearing face masks will continue to save the lives of South Carolinians and help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The statement read:
“DHEC, SCHA, SCMA and SCORH have come together to strongly urge all South Carolinians to actively help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save the lives of our fellow residents by practicing physical social distancing and properly using face masks.
There is rapidly growing medical evidence that the use of face masks along with social distancing can greatly reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus in public spaces and places where people at higher risk of severe illness and death from this virus are likely to be present. We must all commit to wearing face masks in public spaces — if we all wear them, we’ll all be protected.
Since the beginning of this public health crisis, our organizations jointly committed to protect the health and welfare of all South Carolinians throughout this pandemic. We’re calling on you for your continued help.
Please join the leaders and staff of DHEC, SCHA, SCMA and SCORH and the physicians and hospital systems we represent in protecting the lives of all South Carolinians by wearing face masks in confined public settings and maintaining at least six feet between those who are not members of your household.
Together, we can turn the tide on the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives in South Carolina.”
Recently, Greenville was named a COVID-19 hot spot in the state of South Carolina. As of Sunday 2,175 cases were confirmed in Greenville County, but DHEC officials estimate as many as 13,361 cases are going undiagnosed.
To see the latest numbers by county, click here.
More news: Asheville City Council to discuss removing, re-purposing Confederate monuments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.