GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greg Cullen says he’s had enough.
“I’ve been driving up and down that road five days a week now for six years, and the traffic is horrible,“ Cullen said.
He says at the wrong time of day, he can spend up to 45 minutes stuck in Woodruff Road gridlock.
“Sometimes that’s an hour and a half–2 hours – out of my day,” he said. “I live a busy lifestyle, I’ve got two kids at home, I’ve got a wife I need to get home to.“
He, like many others, has been anxiously awaiting the newly announced Woodruff Road congestion relief project, and two new bridges over both I 85 and I 385 it could offer.
“10 lanes for one, and the other 11 lanes wide,“ said Greenville County Council Chair Butch Kirven when asked about the two big ticket items the project entails. “And they will both connect to the parallel Parkway that was recently completed,“ he added.
Kirven has been involved in the project, monitoring it from a county perspective, since day one. He says that he believes this will give commuters more than just one option to get from one side of the interstate to the other, thereby alleviating a lot of the gridlock along the road. But, he cautions it will take time.
“It’s probably going to be 2023 by the time they finish up with the right of way work and final designs and everything,“ Kirven estimated.
Friday, SCDOT completes a big step. August 7 is the final day you can submit comments via phone or web to SCDOT to voice concerns like the ones Cullen has.
“I feel like there is a lot of environmental impacts in this plan,“ he said from a citizens perspective.
Kirven says once 5pm Friday rolls around, SCDOT will begin compiling community input and move one step closer to finalizing plans based on feedback.
“We are already at the point of complete saturation there at certain times of the year,“ he said. “And that’s not going to get any better unless this project is completed.“
With more growth popping up then can be supported by the road right now, Cullen says it’s past time.
“Frankly, something needs to get done,“ he emphasized.
“We are just waiting on that green light, and it will happen,“ Kirven said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.