Public memorial service plans announced for Cheslie Kryst, Charlotte native and Miss America 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Public memorial plans have been announced for Cheslie Kryst, an accomplished Charlotte native who earned the title of Miss USA 2019 and was an attorney and EXTRA correspondent.
Kryst died Jan. 30 at age 30.
The celebration will also be live-streamed, with the link available closer to the date of the service.
Her family will host a public celebration of life at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 at Elevation Blakeney, 8835 Blakeney Professional Drive, Charlotte. The public is welcome to attend.
The family will observe a private, invitation-only celebration prior to the public celebration, as they continue to ask the public to respect their privacy during this time.
