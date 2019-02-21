BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Traffic is flying down Highway 9 day in and day out. It's a constant nuisance to those who live in the area.
"Going to the store and going down to Spartanburg or Greenville we travel Route 9 quite a bit and we try to avoid it,” said Ed Lamonde. “We've taken to taking backroads to I-26 and I-85 rather than going down Route 9."
Ed Lamonde and his wife have lived off Highway 9 for years and they said it's not just a headache, it's also known to be deadly.
"Just last week there was a 12-year-old boy killed on Route 9 and a few years ago there were 3 high school girls killed on Route 9 as well,” Lamonde said.
Plus, another heartbreaking accident most won't forget: four USC Upstate students killed in a fiery crash back in 2015.
"So that really propelled it to be a top ranked project that we need to fix," said SCDOT’s Penny Phillips.
Now the public is getting their first look at the potential changes.
"We want to widen SC-9, adding a third lane from I-85 to Shoally Creek Road and 4th Street but also improving the intersection of Shoally Creek Road and 4th Street,” Phillips said.
All over the room where a public information meeting was taking place were pictures and maps of the area. SCDOT hopes to start construction in fall of 2020.They believe their plan will help reduce traffic and make driving up and down Highway 9 more safe.
"I think the capacity will improve because we're adding the third travel lane too, we're increasing turn lanes, adding turn lanes increasing some storage lanes,” Phillips said.
They'll also be straightening out the curve on the 4th Street side where the USC Upstate students were killed. It's an expensive project costing $3.9 million but some residents still don’t think it will be enough.
"There are accidents all up and down Route 9 even farther north and my question and I was hoping to find out tonight was whether or not there are any plans to widen any of the other intersections," Lamonde said.
