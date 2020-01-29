Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Public Works is ridding the county of all illegal signs. It's part of the annual Sign Blitz Signage campaign to the right of ways. Public Works is putting together manpower from eight different departments to look for signs that encroach on any right of way of a street, road or highway.
They're removing signs painted on or attached to trees, rocks, utility poles, street signs or traffic light poles. It's all to protect public safety and maintain an attractive community.
Public Works wants people to know there are laws to abide by if you place a sign on private property. You must get a permit and letter of approval from the property owner. It must stand five feet away from the property line. A security deposit is required for temporary signs, which will be returned once the sign is removed after 30 days. Below are the necessary permit applications:
Sign Packet Application click here.
Temporary Sign Permit Application click here.
