LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX Carolina) - As farmers are hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, one grocery chain is doing its part to help them and others in need.
Publix announced Wednesday they will purchase fresh produce and milk from farmers to help them during the crisis. All of the purchased goods will then be donated directly to Feeding America member food banks in its operating area. The grocer says this should help Florida's produce farmers, southeastern dairy farmers, and families turning to Feeding America for fresh food. The initiative is slated to run for several weeks.
“As a food retailer, we have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “In this time of uncertainty, we are grateful to be able to help Florida’s produce farmers, southeastern dairies and families in our communities.”
According to Feeding America, an estimated 17.1 million additional people will experience food insecurity due to school closures and rising unemployment during the pandemic.
“As we respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Publix understands that more families are turning to us to help put food, especially fresh produce and milk, on their tables,” said Feeding South Florida President & CEO Paco Velez. “We’re grateful to Publix for not only supporting growers, but also for their years of support of Feeding South Florida.”
This new initiative comes amid reports of farmers being forced to discard produce and milk that isn't being sold, usually because of schools, restaurants, and hotels being forced to close.
“We are thrilled about Publix’s initiative to buy additional milk from Southeast Milk for processing and donation to Feeding America member food banks,” said Southeast Milk Inc. President Joe Wright. “It’s a win-win for our farmers who are feeling the impact of decreased demand and the families who are in need of nutrient rich milk during this pandemic.”
“Like so many others right now, Florida farmers are in a time of need. We are humbled Publix is purchasing additional fresh vegetables from us and other local farms to donate to food banks throughout the Southeast,” said Pero Family Farms Food Co. CEO Peter F. Pero IV. “Thank you to Publix, the participating food banks and their volunteers for making this initiative possible for those less fortunate while supporting local farms.”
