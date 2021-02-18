GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Publix announced that 60 of its in-store pharmacies in South Carolina will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations for people who are currently eligible to receive vaccines.
Publix said its online reservation system will open on Friday morning for people in Phase 1A to begin scheduling appointments for the week of Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26. Visit publix.com/covidvaccine to schedule. Appointments cannot be made by phone.
Publix said store pharmacies in Anderson, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Pickens, and Spartanburg counties are participating. See the full list of stores here.
Publix said the vaccinations will be provided at no cost, but customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance cards to their scheduled appointments. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide a driver’s license or Social Security number.
