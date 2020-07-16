LAKELAND, FL (FOX Carolina) - Publix said customers will be required to wear face coverings at all supermarkets beginning July 21.
“With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to grow and current CDC guidance indicating face coverings can help slow the spread of COVID-19, we believe requiring face coverings in our stores is another way we can do our part to help protect our communities,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous in a news release.
Signs will be posted at store entrances and in-store announcements will be made to remind customers of the new policy.
Publix said the requirement will not apply to young children and those with medical conditions who are not able to wear face coverings.
Publix asks people who are not able to wear face coverings to consider using Publix Delivery and/or Curbside Pickup.
