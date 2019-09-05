ORANGE COUNTY, FL (FOX Carolina) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies on hurricane patrol found a puppy trapped in a partially flooded car.
Deputy Josh Tolliver was able to rescue the puppy and named her Dorian.
She was wet and scared but otherwise fine.
On Thursday, deputies provided an update that Dorian was living with Deputy Tolliver.
