HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) - Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday announced that Nestlé Purina PetCare Company will invest $550 million to expand its Hartwell, Georgia, pet food manufacturing facility abd creating up to 130 jobs in Hart County.
The company said its investment is to create additional capacity at the plant for processing, packaging and warehousing popular Purina brands, including Fancy Feast.
The expansion comes just one year after the wet pet food factory opened in Hart County in November 2019.
"It's a pleasure to see a world-renowned company like Nestlé Purina expand their operations in the Peach State," Kemp said in a news release. "Our highly skilled workforce of hardworking Georgians has been critical to attracting new jobs and investment to every corner of the state. I'm excited for what this will mean for Hart County and the surrounding region, and I'm grateful for Nestlé Purina's continued investment in Georgia."
"Purina is thrilled to be expanding our operations in Hartwell," added Purina Factory Manager Winston Silva in the news release. "Through this investment, we will continue delivering the science-based nutrition pet lovers have come to trust for more than 90 years, with a continued commitment to safety and sustainability in our operations. We're proud to be a part of the Hartwell community and look forward to expanding our Purina family while also continuing to make a positive impact for pets and people in Northeast Georgia."
With the expansion, Purina expects to employ up to 370 people in Hartwell by the end of 2025. New jobs in Hartwell will include positions in manufacturing and assembly from the associate level through management opportunities.
People interested in those career opportunities are asked to visit purinajobs.com/Hartwell.
