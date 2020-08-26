GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday night, if you were driving around the Upstate, you may have seen several building or landmarks with purple and gold lights.

This is apart of a nationwide movement to recognize this year for being the 100th year women have had the right to vote.

Because of the pandemic, they weren't able to gather, so this was a way to shine a light on the issue.

The M Judson bookstore in downtown greenville is in a building that's been here since 1916. It was here when women were fighting and even dying in the fight to get voting rights for women today so they hope you'll see these lights and remember that sacrifice as you prepare for this election year.

M Judson bookstore, Liberty Bridge, the Greenville Drive stadium and Furman University are just one of several dozen locations across the state that are purple and gold tonight, recognizing the work of the suffrage movement.

Courtney Tollison, PH.D., a Distinguished Furman University Public Historian and Scholar says, "I’m also thrilled that M Judson is going to be lit tonight because this is a 1916 Beaux-Arts style called courthouse. It is the only building participating tonight that was actually here in 1920 when women won the right to vote."

Colleen Shogan, the Vice Chair of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, says "It is an under told story and it was the largest enfranchisement and one moment in time in our entire nation's history and most people don’t know anything about it."

They are hoping that you will look up and see the purple and gold and choose to learn about this forward into light movement - highlighting a time in history that they believe isn't talked about as often as it should.

Dr. Tollison says, "so many women nationally, but also locally fought so hard for so long for the right to vote and it is something that a lot of people take for granted. This was an 85 year plus fight that these women engage in. They were arrested. They went to prison. Engaged in hunger strikes. At least one woman died and it is particularly important in this election year that we appreciate the ability to fully participate in our civic and political life."

Shogan says, "also the fact that 70 million women vote in the united states today. So having the knowledge and history about what women had to sacrifice in order for women to have their voting rights today and be able to voice their opinion in the public sphere."

It's been one hundred years since women gained the right to vote, but they say there is still work that needs to be done.

Colleen shogan says it's "a real celebration of american history. A triumph, but also the notion that the work for voting rights continues."

They tell me that work that needs to be done including making sure people are educated on the ways they can vote especially this year.