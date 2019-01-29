Swansea, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Swansea Police Department needs your help in identifying a purse thief with peculiar mannerisms.
The subject pictured in the orange shirt reportedly stole a purse from another vehicle on January 26th, police say.
He was driving a Black Toyota Tundra with a paper tag.
The suspect has a unique ritual he uses before he commits a larceny. He performs Mr. Miyagi's Crane Technique, made famous by Daniel LaRusso in the Karate Kid.
If you know this subject please contact Swansea Police Department at 803-568-3366, Dispatch at 803-785-2521, Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or send us a message.
