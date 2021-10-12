ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A suspect was shot and killed after a pursuit on Interstate 85 in Anderson Tuesday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office is now on scene.
Deputies initially tried to pull over the suspect on Lee Street around 1:50 p.m., according to the Office.
The suspect didn’t stop, and a pursuit began that took them on Highway 8 at I-85 exit 32.
During the stop, at least one deputy shot at the suspect, hitting them at least one time, according to deputies.
The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been asked to investigate the incident, which is standard procedure.
Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.
We will update you as we get more information.
