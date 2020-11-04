A nationwide push to relax drug laws took a significant step forward Tuesday.
Voters in Arizona and New Jersey added their states to the list of places legalizing marijuana for adults.
And Oregon became the first state to decriminalize possession of small amounts of hard drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. The drug measures were among 120 proposed state laws and constitutional amendments on Tuesday's ballot.
Louisiana voters approved an amendment saying there is no state constitutional right to abortion. But Colorado voters defeated abortion limitations.
Florida voters approved a measure to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Mississippi voters approved a new flag.
