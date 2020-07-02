Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County leaders met on Thursday to pass a resolution and discuss the next steps in their response to the coronavirus.
County Councilman David Britt said the resolution passed Friday morning encourages people in Spartanburg county to wear masks in grocery stores, pharmacies and county buildings.
Right now, the city of Spartanburg requires face masks in certain public areas. Britt says the hope is that people will work with leaders and follow recommendations so a county ordinance is not needed.
“We have faith people of Spartanburg county will pull together," Britt said on behalf of council.
"While this is not a mandate, we’re simply saying be safe, take precautions, and look out for your fellow man," added Councilman Michael Brown. "This is difficult to enforce, but we’re here to encourage."
Council members were joined by other elected officials, including Sheriff Chuck Wright, as well as doctors from Spartanburg Regional Healthcare, and representatives from the Chamber of Commerce.
Dr. Chris Lombardozzi, Chief medical officer for Spartanburg Regional, made an impassioned request during the news conference.
"Put the (expletive) mask on," Lombardozzi advised. "We can’t enforce it but I can’t say it forcefully enough."
The resolution passed 4-1.
