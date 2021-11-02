SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Two familiar faces are vying to become Spartanburg's next mayor.
Former city attorney Cathy McCabe is racing against city council person Jerome Rice. Each has about a dozen years of experience serving the city.
We sat down with each candidate to ask them about the big issues ahead of today's election.
What's the biggest issue facing the city?
McCABE: "Communications is the number one thing I want to do as mayor. I want to be active and accessible. I want to be able to explain what's happening in our community because fear can breed all sorts of distrust, as well."
How will you bring in high paying jobs?
RICE: "We have the student base. We have the base, but we have to make sure we train our students to receive those jobs that are coming through."
What's your plan for helping the city grow without leaving some citizens behind?
McCABE: "We also need to talk to developers who just care, who just really want to see the economic development or abilities for people here to change."
Why should you be the next mayor?
RICE: "I have seniority on council, first name basis with all the department heads here in the city and I think we truly have a great team and I want that cohesion to continue."
