COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — D.J. Uiagalelei took charge at quarterback for Clemson, hoping to equal the success of former passer and likely No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence.
Saturday's spring practice game was the first time in four seasons that Lawrence wasn't on the field for the Tigers. The ACC player of the year helped Clemson to three league championships and the national title after the 2018 season.
Uiagalelei gave a tease of his talents last season, subbing in when Lawrence was out with COVID-19 and threw for 781 yards in his two games as starter.
The Tigers also are without ACC career rushing leader and two-time league player of the year tailback Travis Etienne.
More news: Coroner identifies man killed in fatal motorcycle wreck on Garvin Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.