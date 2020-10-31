CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Freshman DJ Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns subbing for Trevor Lawrence, out after testing positive for COVID-19, and No. 1 Clemson rallied from 18-points down to defeat Boston College 34-28 on Saturday.
Travis Etienne became the ACC's all-time rushing leader and his second TD put the Tigers up for good.
Clemson won its 28th straight against ACC competition and its 10th in a row over the Eagles without some of its most crucial players like Lawrence and injured starting linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr.
