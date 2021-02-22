(FOX Carolina) - The FDA announced on its website that El Abuelito Cheese of Paterson, NJ has recalled all Queso Fresco products, because the products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The FDA said listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Others may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
All Queso Fresco products with sell by dates through 03-28-21, have been recalled. The products are sold as El Abuelito Cheese, Rio Grande Food Products, and Rio Lindo Brand.
The recalled products are distributed in NC, CT, NJ, PA, NY, VA, and MD.
The products were distributed through Feb 16, 2021 and were available in supermarkets, wholesale, and retails stores.
Click here to read additional information from the FDA concerning the recall.
