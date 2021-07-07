GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Quest Brewing Company will close until further notice.
According to a Facebook post, the brewery said it will have to close for the time being due to many set backs including distribution, can purchases, keg leases, equipment loans and other things.
The brewing company said anyone with tickets already purchased for upcoming events will get a refund.
"Rest assured that we are not giving up and working hard to bring our brewery back to life... stay tuned for the next chapter, friends! Keep supporting local craft beer and see you soon," said the brewing company.
Quest Brewing Company hopes to reopen in August.
