GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) While many have found themselves without work during the coronavirus pandemic, QuikTrip says they're looking to fill several positions right here in the Upstate.
The company says they're looking to hire many full and part-time Store Clerks and Assistant Managers in the Greenville-Spartanburg area.
“We are excited to grow our team in the Greenville market and are looking for hardworking, dependable and service-oriented employees,” said Nick Kooyman, Greenville Division Personnel Manager.
Those interested in learning more, or applying, can click here.
