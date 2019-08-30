Transylvania County, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, September 7, the quilts of valor organization will be presenting handmade quilts to eight veterans of Western North Carolina.
According to the organization, their members have produced more that 227,000 hand-made patchwork quilts to honor veterans.
The presentation will happen at the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas located at 21 East Main Street on Saturday, September 7 at 10:30 a.m. in Brevard, NC.
The public is invited to attend the event.
Quilts of Valor is a non-profit foundation whose goal is to cover all physically or psychologically wounded servicemembers with a freedom quilt, honoring them for their sacrifices.
