Quilts of Valor

Veterans who received their quilts in a previous ceremony. (Source: Quilts of Valor Organization) 

 (Source: Quilts of Valor Organization)

Transylvania County, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, September 7, the quilts of valor organization will be presenting handmade quilts to eight veterans of Western North Carolina. 

According to the organization, their members have produced more that 227,000 hand-made patchwork quilts to honor veterans. 

The presentation will happen at the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas located at 21 East Main Street on Saturday, September 7 at 10:30 a.m. in Brevard, NC. 

The public is invited to attend the event. 

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit foundation whose goal is to cover all physically or psychologically wounded servicemembers with a freedom quilt, honoring them for their sacrifices. 

More news: Officials: Public safety exercise scheduled for Friday at Asheville federal courthouse

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.