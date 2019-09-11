SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster’s office announced Wednesday R&E Automated Systems, a leader in the automation, engineering and prototype build industries, will expand operations in Spartanburg County as part of a $12 million investment that is expected to create 176 new jobs.
“South Carolina’s workforce continues to demonstrate that it can produce high-quality products,” Gov. McMaster said in a news release. “R&E Automation Systems’ decision to expand its presence into manufacturing operations in Spartanburg County is a testament to that, and it shows the world that we’re going to continue to blaze a trail in manufacturing.”
R&E Automated Systems, according to the news release, “provides a wide range of services to companies in the automotive, defense, aerospace, heavy industrial, energy, mining and entertainment industries.” They specialize in robotics and controls programming, weld engineering, automation engineering, as well as prototype and service production. They have a customer base of “more than 600 automotive original equipment manufacturers, Tier One suppliers, as well as defense industry, heavy equipment, pharmaceutical and entertainment customers.”
As part of the expansion, the company will launch new manufacturing operations at 175 Spartangreen Boulevard and will house its existing office operations in the new facility.
People interested in working at the new plant can click here.
MORE NEWS - Casting agency searching for paid extras to appear in film shooting in Clemson next week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.